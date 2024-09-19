Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar Municipal Corporation Launches Cleanliness Drive, Plantation Event “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Sept 19: In an ongoing effort to promote cleanliness and environmental sustainability, the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) conducted a cleanliness drive and plantation event, “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” at the historic site of Itafort on Thursday. The event was part of the larger “Swachhata Hi Seva” campaign aimed at keeping the city clean and green.

Mayor Tamme Phassang, Urban Development Commissioner Vivek Pandey (IAS), IMC Commissioner Techu Aran, Deputy Commissioner (DC) ICR- Talo Potom, along with IMC staff and corporators, actively participated in the initiative.

In his address, Mayor Tamme Phassang emphasized that managing the city’s waste is not a task the IMC can achieve alone, however, it can be managed or reduced only by the support of each and every individual. He also urged citizens, community-based organizations (CBOs), and NGOs to play an active role in maintaining cleanliness and preserving the environment. “We all must come together and contribute to keeping the city clean and green,” said Phassang.

Speaking on the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, Mayor Phassang explained that it was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to plant a tree in honour of one’s mother. He encouraged every individual to plant a tree and nurture it for a healthier environment, appealing to residents to take part in this meaningful gesture.

In addition to the cleanliness drive, IMC is also identifying “dark spots” where extra efforts will be made to ensure cleanliness. The IMC plans to organize various events, including cleanliness drives across different wards and literary events, until Gandhi Jayanti, said Mayor.

Commissioner Urban Development, Vivek Pandey (IAS), also stressed the importance of collective responsibility in keeping Itanagar clean, noting that the capital is the face of the state. He encouraged residents to avoid littering and to carry bags for waste disposal instead of throwing garbage in public areas.

The campaign aims to foster a culture of cleanliness and environmental care, encouraging the public to contribute toward a sustainable future, stated Pandey.

Meanwhile, Commissioner IMC Techu Aran, and Deputy Commissioner ICR- Talo Potom also appealed to the residents of the capital region to actively participate in the initiative for a cleaner and greener Itanagar.