Assam’s Weightlifter Bedabrat Bharali Clinches 2 Golds, 1 Bronze In Fiji

Assam’s teenage weightlifting sensation, Bedabrat Bharali, has made India proud by clinching two gold medals and one bronze at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Fiji. The 17-year-old prodigy dominated the 73kg youth and junior category, winning two gold medals, and secured a bronze in the senior group.

Bharali’s impressive lifts included 136kg in snatch and 164kg in clean and jerk, cementing his position as one of India’s brightest weightlifting talents. This achievement comes on the heels of his historic gold medal win at the IWF World Youth Championships in Lima, Peru, in May this year.

At the IWF World Youth Championships, Bharali stood apart from the rest, finishing 12kg clear of his competitors with a total lift of 296kg (136 in snatch and 160 in clean and jerk). His lift surpassed silver medallist Ryan McDonald of the United States by 12kg and Ukrainian Serhii Kotelevskyi by 13kg, making him the first Indian to win a gold medal in the Weightlifting Youth World Championships.

The Commonwealth Championship, which kicked off on September 16, features over 200 lifters from 25 countries and will conclude on September 21. Bharali’s remarkable performance has brought laurels to India and his home state of Assam, solidifying his reputation as a rising star in the world of weightlifting.

With his impressive wins, Bharali has etched his name in the history books, inspiring a new generation of weightlifters in India and Assam. His achievements are a testament to his dedication, hard work, and natural talent, making him a force to be reckoned with in the sport.