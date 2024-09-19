Instagram To Remove Beauty Filters In 2025 Amid Mental Health Concerns

NET Web Desk

In a surprise move, Meta has declared that third-party augmented reality (AR) filters will no longer be available on its platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook, starting January 2025. The decision affects over two million user-generated filters, many of which have been linked to worsened mental health and body image problems in young women.

Meta cites prioritizing investments in other company priorities, but experts suggest the move may be related to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, with Meta investing $35-40 billion in the technology.

While first-party filters created by Meta will remain, the removal of third-party filters will eliminate sophisticated and realistic beautifying filters. However, this may drive users to seek alternative platforms and underground solutions.

The removal of watermarking, which helps identify altered images, may exacerbate difficulties in distinguishing between edited and unedited content. This raises concerns about media literacy, particularly among young women and girls.

Research suggests that 87% of beautifying Instagram filters shrink the user’s nose, and 90% enlarge the lips. The removal of these filters may not address the underlying issues, as users may find alternative platforms and methods to access similar technology.

Newer filters, such as TikTok’s “Bold Glamour,” use AI technology to merge users’ faces with beauty filters, creating hyper-realistic and unachievable beauty standards.

Meta’s decision to remove third-party AR filters may not effectively address concerns over mental health and body image issues. Instead, it may drive users to seek alternative solutions, making it harder to manage the problems associated with filter use.