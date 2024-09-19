Manipur’s Martin Irengbam To Represent India At Mr. Top Model Universe In Turkey

NET Web Desk

Martin Irengbam is all set to represent India at the prestigious Mr. Top Model Universe, scheduled for October 5 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The competition will feature contestants from 15 countries, vying for the coveted title. At a press conference held at Manipur Press Club today, State Director of Mega Entertainment Kabita Keisham, has urged the public to support Irengbam on his journey to the international stage.

The 18-year-old, currently a second-semester Physical Education of Science student at Manipur University, recently won the Mega Northeast Title 2024 held in Guwahati, propelling him to this global platform.