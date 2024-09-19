Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur’s Martin Irengbam To Represent India At Mr. Top Model Universe In Turkey

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Martin Irengbam is all set to represent India at the prestigious Mr. Top Model Universe, scheduled for October 5 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The competition will feature contestants from 15 countries, vying for the coveted title. At a press conference held at Manipur Press Club today, State Director of Mega Entertainment Kabita Keisham, has urged the public to support Irengbam on his journey to the international stage.

The 18-year-old, currently a second-semester Physical Education of Science student at Manipur University, recently won the Mega Northeast Title 2024 held in Guwahati, propelling him to this global platform.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News