Tripura Designer Jyotsana Dev Barman at 19th Edition of Celebrating North East India Festival at Istanbul, Turkey

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 19, 2024: In a remarkable continuation of its efforts to promote the rich cultural heritage and economic potential of North East India, the North East Institute of Fashion Technology (NEIFT) successfully conducted the 19th edition of its flagship event, the “Celebrating North East India Festival,” on September 6, 2024, in Istanbul, Türkiye. This grand event marked the latest in a series of international editions, following successful festivals at the Ronald Reagan International Building & Trade Centre in Washington D.C., USA, and Villa Necchi Campiglio in Milan, Italy.

The Istanbul edition was held in collaboration with the Consulate General of India, Istanbul, and brought together dignitaries, diplomats, and key officials from the North Eastern Region of India, highlighting the region’s vibrant tourism, textiles, and handicrafts sectors. The event was graced by notable figures such as Nyato Dukam, Minister of Industries & Commerce, Textiles & Handicrafts, Government of Arunachal Pradesh; C. Lalsawivunga, Minister of Art & Culture, Government of Mizoram; Devesh Deval, Commissioner of Tourism, Government of Manipur; and Cyril V.D. Diengdoh, Secretary to Chief Minister and Director of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, among other high-ranking officials from the North Eastern Region.

Vikram Rai Medhi, Festival Director and CEO of NEIFT, warmly welcomed the audience and highlighted the immense potential of North East India’s textiles, handicrafts, tourism, and investment opportunities. He expressed his gratitude to the various state governments and ministries for their collaboration in presenting the vibrant culture and economy of the region to the people of Türkiye. Medhi also thanked the associate partners from Türkiye, including CELEBI, BE Academy, IFA Paris, and the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, for their support in making the event a success.

In his address, Mijito Vinito, Consul General of India in Istanbul, acknowledged that this was the first event of such magnitude focused on North East India to be held in Türkiye. He emphasized that the festival would foster opportunities for weavers and craftspeople from both nations to build long-term working relationships and collaborations.

The festival attracted a distinguished audience, including 27 Consul Generals from countries such as Australia, Denmark, the USA, the UK, and Brazil, alongside members of Istanbul’s political, bureaucratic, fashion, civil society, and media communities. The event also received official partnership from the state governments of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, and Meghalaya, along with the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

A strong contingent of 54 members from the North Eastern states, including designers, models, folk artists, entrepreneurs, and officials, traveled to Istanbul to participate in the festival. The event featured a cultural program and fashion shows, with thematic pavilions showcasing the textiles, art, culture, and tourism potential of the region.

Among the highlights was the fashion collection presented by Tripura designer Jyotsana Dev Barman, who showcased traditional weaves and handicrafts from her state, earning praise from Istanbul’s fashion connoisseurs. Nine well-known designers from the region also participated in the fashion show, adding to the grandeur of the event.

Looking ahead, NEIFT has announced that the 20th edition of the Celebrating North East India Festival will take place in New Delhi on December 7th and 8th, 2024, continuing its mission of bringing the vibrant heritage and industries of North East India to the global stage.