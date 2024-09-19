Tripura Ex-CM Manik Sarkar Claims Jirania Attacks on Muslims Were Pre-Planned

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 19, 2024: Tripura’s former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Thursday accused that the recent violence targeting minority Muslims in the Jirania sub-division of West district was a calculated attempt to instigate communal tension. Sarkar, accompanied by senior CPI(M) leaders Pabitra Kar, Manik Dey, and Radha Charan Debbarma, visited the affected region on Thursday and voiced his concerns over the alleged pre-planning of the attacks.

The violence took place on August 26, when assailants attacked members of the Muslim community in Durga Nagar village, following the vandalism of a Kali idol in the area. Sarkar revealed that although they received reports about the incident the same night, local police blocked their visit the following day, citing law and order concerns due to the imposition of Section 144. “We were urged to cooperate with police as the situation was tense. However, after multiple attempts, we were finally able to meet the victims,” Sarkar explained.

During the visit, residents described the attacks as orchestrated, claiming that the assailants arrived in organized groups, armed with weapons and chanting “Jai Shri Ram.” According to Sarkar, the attackers deliberately targeted specific homes, looted belongings, and set properties ablaze, sparing no one in their path. He added that women were forced to protect their children from harm during the chaos.

Sarkar also criticized the police for their failure to intervene, alleging that officers advised victims to hide instead of offering protection. “This incident was clearly aimed at sowing religious discord and dividing communities. These aren’t just my observations but what the victims and locals have shared with us,” Sarkar remarked.