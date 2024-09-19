Tripura Journalists Union Submits Plea to Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu for Justice in 2017 Journalist Murders

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 19, 2024: The Tripura Journalists Union (TJU) met with Shri Indrasena Reddy Nallu, the Governor of Tripura, to discuss the lack of progress in the investigations and trials of two brutal murders of journalists that took place in 2017. The meeting, held at Raj Bhavan, Agartala, aimed to shed light on the injustices and delays that have denied justice to the families of the victims, journalist Santanu Bhowmik and Sudip Datta Bhowmik.

In a formal letter submitted to the Governor, TJU President Pranab Sarkar and Secretary-General Alak Ghosh emphasized that the Union, which is affiliated with the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) and the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), works relentlessly to safeguard the rights of journalists in Tripura.

Their concerns were primarily focused on the murders of Santanu Bhowmik on September 20, 2017, and Sudip Datta Bhowmik on November 14, 2017. Both were killed in broad daylight—Santanu during a political rally in Mandwai, and Sudip while reporting at the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) headquarters in Bodhjungnagar, West Tripura.

The TJU expressed deep frustration over the minimal progress in the investigation and prosecution of the accused individuals involved in these heinous crimes. Despite seven years passing, the families of the victims are still awaiting justice, which, according to the Union, is increasingly delayed, leading to a fear that justice might ultimately be denied.

The Union voiced concerns that efforts are being made to shield those responsible, calling on the Governor to issue directives to expedite the prosecution and trial processes, ensuring that the accused criminals are brought to justice.

The journalists’ community in Tripura remains hopeful that the authorities will take the necessary actions to ensure accountability and uphold press freedom, which they believe has been compromised by the unresolved murders of their colleagues.

The Governor has assured to take necessary steps regarding the issue. The delegation also stated that if needed, the TJU will meet the Union Home Minister again. They announced plans for a larger movement to demand immediate exemplary punishment for those involved in the murder of two journalists.

The delegation included Tripura Journalists Union Advisor Sajjad Ali, President Pranab Sarkar, General Secretary Alak Ghosh, Assistant Secretary Abhishek Dey and members Samaresh Dey and Zakir Hossain. Gender Council secretary Shesadri Dasgupta was also present.

Journalist Santanu Bhowmik’s death anniversary will be observed tomorrow with a memorial service in front of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city at 5 PM, where lamps will be lit in his honor.

The meeting and the letter mark a significant appeal for justice and a renewed push for accountability in the long-standing cases that have deeply impacted the press community in Tripura.