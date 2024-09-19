Tripura’s Nikita Ghosh Set To Represent State At Femina Miss India

NET Web Desk

Nikita Ghosh, a talented young woman from Tripura, has been selected as a finalist to represent her state in the prestigious Femina Miss India 2024 beauty pageant.

A proud alumnus of Netaji Subhas Vidyaniketan, Agartala, Nikita went on to excel at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala, where she completed her higher education. Before venturing into the world of beauty pageants, Nikita worked as a successful Data Scientist.

As a finalist, Nikita will compete against talented contestants from across the country, vying for the coveted title of Femina Miss India 2024. The pageant promises to be an exciting platform for Nikita to showcase her talents, intelligence, and beauty.