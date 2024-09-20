Abducted Indian Man Safely Returned After Joint Effort by BSF & BGB

NET Web Desk

Agartala, September 20, 2024: In a swift operation, an Indian national who was abducted in Bangladesh was safely rescued and returned to India after intervention by the Border Security Force (BSF) in coordination with Bangladeshi authorities. The victim named Challa Fur Mog had been taken by a group of miscreants during his visit to Bangladesh.

According to a senior BSF official, the incident came to light when Mog’s wife Swapna Mog, a resident of Mogpara village in South Tripura district approached the BSF post in Belonia on Thursday morning. “The lady arrived at the border post around 10:30 am and requested to meet the local commander,” the officer said. “She informed the company commander that her husband had been abducted in Bangladesh.”

Mog had traveled to Bangladesh on September 13 to visit relatives, carrying a valid passport and visa. However, on his return journey, he was reportedly kidnapped by a group of Bangladeshi criminals who demanded a ransom of Rs 1 lakh for his release.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the BSF quickly called for a flag meeting with their Bangladeshi counterpart, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), at the Majumdarhat post around 11:30 am. “The BSF company commander expressed serious concern over the abduction of an Indian national in Bangladesh,” a BSF spokesperson said.

During the meeting, the BGB commander informed the BSF that one of the suspects involved in the abduction had been arrested by Bangladeshi police, and efforts were underway to apprehend the remaining culprits. “The BGB commander assured that once formalities were completed, the Indian national, who was in the custody of Bangladesh Police in Chattogram, would be handed over to the BSF,” the official added.

True to the BGB’s assurance, Challa Fur Mog was safely handed over to Indian authorities on Friday morning at the Belonia Land Customs Station.

“The incident reflects the trust that the border population places in the BSF. We stand ready to support and protect them in any crisis,” the BSF officer said.

The BSF, responsible for guarding the 4,096-kilometre India-Bangladesh border, has been on heightened alert since the resignation of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5. The Indian government has also formed a special committee to ensure the safety of Indian nationals and minority communities in Bangladesh amidst the evolving political situation.