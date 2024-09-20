Arunachal Pradesh: Suspected Drug Overdose Claims Life Of 25-Year-Old In Itanagar Petrol Pump Restroom

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Sep 20: A 25-year-old man was found dead in a restroom at a petrol pump near Itanagar, with authorities suspecting a drug overdose. The deceased, Kabak Nyokum, had just completed a two-week de-addiction program at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS).

The incident was reported after the restroom remained locked for a long time, leading staff to contact the police. Officers forced the door open and discovered Nyokum’s body, which showed signs of rigor mortis.

At the scene, police found a used syringe, an empty vial, and a mobile phone, along with fresh needle marks on his right wrist. Nyokum’s family has stated they suspect no foul play, and the body was returned to them without a post-mortem examination, following instructions from an executive magistrate.