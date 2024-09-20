Assam: Numaligarh Refinery Receives 32-Metre Vacuum Gas Oil Hydrotreating Reactor

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 20: A 32-metre-long Vacuum Gas Oil Hydrotreating Reactor has successfully reached the Numaligarh Refinery in Assam after traveling 3,000 kilometres from Gujarat. This arrival is part of an effort to improve the refinery’s processing capacity and support India’s energy needs.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the logistics team for their work in transporting the reactor across challenging terrain.

This delivery is crucial for the refinery’s expansion plans. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri has noted the significance of this operation.

The transfer faced challenges, including the stranding of four cargo vessels in the Brahmaputra River due to low water levels in the Dhansiri River. Authorities excavated the riverbed to allow for the reactor’s movement.