Assam Police Foil Illegal Entry, Four Bangladeshi Nationals Deported from Karimganj

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 20: On September 19, Assam police identified four Bangladeshi nationals near the Indo-Bangladesh border in Karimganj and deported them back to Bangladesh. The individuals were Romida Begum, Abdul Elahi, Marijna Begum, and Abdul Sukkur.

This action is part of ongoing efforts by Assam police to monitor the border closely due to the current crisis in Bangladesh. Earlier, on September 16, five Bangladeshi nationals were detained by police in Mankachar during a routine check on Mirjumla Road in the South Salmara Mankachar district.

The five were intercepted while traveling by tempo from Meghalaya to Mankachar around 9 PM. Authorities confirmed that three were women and two were men, having crossed into India through the Dalu region of Meghalaya. Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances of their entry and any potential connections to larger smuggling networks.