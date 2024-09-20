Assam Police Foils Illegal Entry Attempt, Two Bangladeshi Nationals Intercepted At International Border

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 20: The Assam Police successfully prevented two Bangladeshi nationals from illegally entering Indian territory on 20 September. This operation is part of the state’s ongoing commitment to a zero-tolerance policy regarding illegal infiltration.

The individuals, identified as Dilara Begum and Shoel Hawladar, were intercepted at the International Border. Police officials reaffirmed their dedication to securing the state’s borders and upholding law and order.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma commended the police for their efforts, highlighting the significance of their role in combating illegal activities. The government continues to enhance its measures to protect the integrity of the state’s borders.