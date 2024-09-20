Assam: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Participates In Cleanliness Drive In Margherita

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sep 20: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal joined the Swachhata Sewa programme in Margherita, Tinsukia district, Assam, on Thursday. He also took an oath as a Poden member of the Margherita Municipal Board.

During the event, Sonowal emphasized the importance of cleanliness, linking it to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted the positive changes in sanitation across many villages and urban areas due to this initiative.

Sonowal participated in a cleanliness drive, laid a wreath at the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and interacted with local shopkeepers and sanitation workers. He called for community support in making Margherita cleaner and more developed.

The Swachhata Sewa programme is part of the nationwide ‘Seva Pakhwada’, observed from September 17 to October 2.

Additionally, Sonowal took part in the BJP’s membership drive in Makum, welcoming new members. He stated that the party aims to strengthen its presence nationwide under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and BJP President JP Nadda. Sonowal is overseeing ten districts in Assam, with encouraging responses to the membership campaign.