Manipur On High Alert To All Counter Potential Threats: Security Advisor

NET Web Desk

Kuldiep Singh, the Security Advisor, has announced that the Manipur police department is taking urgent action in response to alarming reports of a large number of well-trained Kuki militants infiltrating the state. During a media briefing, Kuldiep Singh addressed concerns over the government’s perceived inaction, highlighting proactive measures to address escalating violence that has intensified since September 1.

Kuldiep Singh revealed that a Strategic Operation Group meeting was held on September 18, involving top officials from security agencies, including the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, and state police. The meeting focused on assessing security concerns and strengthening defenses. In light of the intelligence inputs, Assam Rifles and other border security forces have been placed on high alert along the Indo-Myanmar border, particularly in Pherzawl, Churachandpur, and Kamjong districts.

The Security Advisor disclosed that approximately 900 Kuki militants have reportedly infiltrated Manipur in small teams, planning attacks around September 28. Security forces are especially concerned about areas where licensed guns and explosives are present, particularly near construction sites. Singh emphasized that large rockets—9 to 10 feet in length and weighing around 30 kg—are being transported, likely requiring vehicles for mobility.

To counter potential threats, security measures have been significantly reinforced, including the destruction of militant bunkers. Advanced anti-drone systems, jammers, and anti-drone guns have been deployed, with Singh noting that 15 to 17 drones have been successfully jammed so far. Security checks have also led to the recovery of seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in vulnerable areas.

The government is reinforcing security in high-risk zones and implementing strategies to prevent further escalation of violence. Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding Manipur’s citizens and called for vigilance among local communities to help maintain peace.