Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Felicitates Long-Serving Journalists

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Sept 20: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma honored eight senior journalists at the inaugural Meghalaya Media Meet, recognizing their extensive contributions to journalism over the past 30 years. Each journalist will receive a grant of ₹1 Lakh through the Chief Minister’s Special Grant.

Themed ‘Redefining Journalism in the Digital Age,’ the event highlighted the media’s essential role in influencing public policy and ensuring government accountability. CM Sangma stressed the importance of collaboration between the government and the press to facilitate positive change.

During his address, he also discussed the challenges of sensationalism in reporting and advocated for a commitment to ethical journalism. Furthermore, he emphasized the necessity for journalists to upgrade their skills in response to the evolving digital landscape, reaffirming the critical role of the press in supporting democracy in Meghalaya.