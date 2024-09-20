Nagaland: Naga Students’ Federation Seeks Justice In Oting Massacre

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Sept 20: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has demanded justice following the closure of criminal proceedings related to the Oting massacre, which took place on December 4, 2021, resulting in the deaths of 14 civilians in Mon district, Nagaland. The federation has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to permit the prosecution of personnel from the 21 Para Special Forces involved in the incident.

On September 17, 2024, the Supreme Court of India ruled to close the FIRs against the accused without prosecution, leading to heightened feelings of injustice among the Naga community. The NSF criticized the Government of India’s continued refusal to allow prosecution, despite evidence submitted by the Nagaland Special Investigation Team.

Additionally, the federation is calling for accountability for the intelligence failures that resulted in the wrongful targeting of civilians and is advocating for the repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the region. The NSF has indicated that it may resort to protests if its demands are not met.