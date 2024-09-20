Sikkim: Fossil Theme Park To Be Established After Discovery Of Ancient Stromatolite

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Sept 20: Sikkim is set to establish a fossil theme park in Namchi district following the discovery of a 1.5-billion-year-old stromatolite fossil at Fossil Park in Mamley. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced the initiative, which will be developed by the Department of Mines & Geology.

The park will feature an engaging light and sound show about Earth’s history, a geological museum with important specimens, and displays of significant fossils from around the world. A geopark village will also be included to accommodate researchers, scientists, and tourists, making Sikkim a key location for geology and paleontology.

This stromatolite find is older than similar fossils discovered in Canada, Australia, and the USA, highlighting it as one of the earliest life forms on Earth. These ancient fossils played a crucial role in producing essential elements like oxygen, carbon, and nitrogen.