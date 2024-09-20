Tawang War Memorial Hosts ‘Soul Of India Ride’ Flag-In Ceremony, Honors Major Bob Khathing’s Legacy

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Sept 20: On September 20, the ‘Soul of India Ride’ Flag-In Ceremony was held at the Tawang War Memorial to honor Major Ralengnao ‘Bob’ Khathing. The event recognized Khathing’s significant role in establishing Indian administration up to the McMahon Line in February 1951, reinforcing Tawang’s strategic importance.

The ceremony highlighted Tawang’s history and the challenges it faced post-independence. Major Khathing’s actions were vital in integrating the region into India’s governance.

To commemorate his legacy, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh announced plans for the Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valour in Tawang. This museum will celebrate Khathing’s contributions and symbolize national unity.

As part of this effort, the ‘Soul of India Ride’ aims to collect soil from 36 key sites related to India’s freedom struggle. This soil will be displayed in the museum.

During the ceremony, participants received soil from Dipa in Lower Siang, representing the country’s diversity. The event also featured the unveiling of the museum’s logo, the launch of its social media pages, and the release of the ‘My Tawang Story’ poster. Additionally, the jersey for the Tawang Marathon, organized by the Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government, was revealed, adding to the day’s celebrations.