Tripura: Assam Rifles Seizes Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 14.4 Crore at Teliamura, One Held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 20, 2024: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Tripura police seized 90,000 yaba tablets in Teliamura under Khowai district on Friday last. The operation also led to the arrest of one individual and the confiscation of a Tata truck.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles swiftly launched the operation, resulting in the finding of the contraband. “The timely coordination between our forces and the local police was key in ensuring the successful seizure,” an Assam Rifles official said.

The recovered yaba tablets are estimated to be worth Rs 14.4 crore in the international market. The apprehended suspect, along with the vehicle, was handed over to the police for further investigation and legal action.

“This operation underscores our dedication to combating drug trafficking and smuggling in the region,” the spokesperson added, reaffirming the ongoing commitment of Assam Rifles in addressing illegal activities in Tripura.