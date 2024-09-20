Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Lays Foundation for ADB-Funded Water Supply Project Benefitting 75,000 Families

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 20, 2024: In a significant step towards enhancing the water infrastructure of Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday laid the foundation stone for an Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded water supply improvement project. The initiative, which aims to improve water supply across 12 towns in the northeastern state, is set to benefit around 75,000 families.

The ADB has sanctioned a total of Rs 530 crore for the ambitious project with Rs 330 crore already disbursed. Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony in Udaipur under Gomati district, Chief Minister Dr Saha expressed optimism about the project’s potential to transform water accessibility for urban residents.

“The Asian Development Bank has already released Rs 330 crore of the Rs 530 crore sanctioned for this vital project. Once completed, this initiative will ensure a robust water supply network across 12 civic bodies,” said Saha. He detailed the scale of the project, which will include laying 305 kilometers of water pipelines, installing 25 deep tubewells, constructing 18 iron removal plants, and setting up four water treatment facilities.

The project, which will be executed in three phases, is expected to be completed within the next three years. “We are committed to completing this project in three phases over the next three years. Once fully operational, it will benefit around 4 lakh residents of these urban areas,” Dr Saha added.

During his address, the chief minister urged officials to ensure that the allocated funds are utilized efficiently and transparently. He also took the opportunity to express his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for facilitating the ADB-funded project.

“The support from the central government has been instrumental in bringing such development projects to Tripura. I thank the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister for their continued focus on the northeastern states,” said Saha.

This project marks a major milestone in Tripura’s development journey, addressing long-standing concerns about water supply in the state’s urban areas. The implementation of this initiative is expected to significantly enhance the quality of life for thousands of residents once completed.