United Committee Manipur Criticizes Central Government’s Decision To Halt Border Fencing Project

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Sept 20: The United Committee Manipur (UCM) has criticized the Central Government’s decision to stop border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border in Kuki-dominated areas. UCM President YK Dhiren raised concerns about illegal immigration and increased cross-border movement.

Dhiren urged the government to complete the fencing, especially in Sagang Division, and questioned the motives behind the suspension. He emphasized that unresolved border issues are worsening the ongoing crisis in Manipur. The UCM plans to advocate for the resumption of the fencing project to reduce regional tensions.