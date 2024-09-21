Arunachal Pradesh Promotes Indigenous Products At World Food India 2024

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Sept 21: At the World Food India event in New Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu showcased the state’s rich culinary offerings, including oranges, pickles, spices, and chocolates. He encouraged attendees to explore the unique flavors from the region.

Earlier this year, in February 2024, a training program on food processing and packaging was conducted by the Kamle district tourism office in Tamen. The program emphasized the significance of the food processing industry and provided participants with skills to create local pickles and learn effective packaging techniques, as well as information on obtaining registration and FSSAI licenses.