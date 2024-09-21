Chakma Community Urges Indian PM Narendra Modi to Downgrade Diplomatic Ties with Bangladesh Over CHTs Violence

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 21, 2024: The Chakma community of India has formally appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to downgrade diplomatic relations with Bangladesh. The appeal comes in response to ongoing violence against indigenous hill tribes in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHTs), allegedly perpetrated by the Bangladesh Army and illegal settlers from the plains.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, leading Chakma figures, including Suhas Chakma, Founder of the Chakma Development Foundation of India, Nirupam Chakma, former Mizoram Minister and Member of the National Commission of Scheduled Tribes, Rasik Mohan Chakma, MLA and Chief Executive Member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council in Mizoram, and several others, have called for immediate intervention.

The letter highlights the urgency of the situation, stating, “Attacks on indigenous peoples and their places of worship, including Buddhist temples, are continuing in Rangamati, CHTs. There are fears of further violence against the hill tribes.” The memorandum also referenced reports from the Bangladeshi media, which indicated widespread destruction between August 5 and 20, 2024, with more than 1,090 homes, businesses, and places of worship belonging to minority communities being damaged following the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government.

The Chakma representatives have urged the Indian government to reconsider any diplomatic engagements with Bangladesh’s Interim Chief Caretaker, Dr. Mohammed Yunus. “We request Your Honour not to hold any dialogue or meeting with Dr. Mohammed Yunus and to downgrade diplomatic relations with Bangladesh until the safety of the hill tribes and religious minorities is ensured,” the letter stated.

The appeal also sheds light on a recent demonstration by indigenous students under the banner of the “Sanghat O Boishamyo Birodhi Pahari Chhatra Andolan” (Anti-Conflict & Discrimination Tribal Students Movement). The movement organized a “March for Identity” in Khagrachari on September 18, demanding recognition of their rights and protection of their distinct cultural identities.

The letter further describes the violent events that took place on September 19, where over 100 homes and shops were reportedly burned in Dighinala Sadar under Khagrachari district. “Illegal settlers, supported by Bangladesh Army personnel, attacked the tribal homes and shops, preventing the Chakma and other hill tribes from defending their properties,” the representatives wrote.

According to the memorandum, Bangladesh Army personnel also opened fire on the hill tribes, resulting in casualties. “We have confirmed the deaths of four indigenous people, while five unidentified bodies were discovered at Khagrachari Hospital. Dozens more were injured during the indiscriminate firing by the Bangladesh Army and illegal settlers,” the letter read.

The Chakma leaders stressed the need for India’s intervention and broader international involvement to address the ongoing violence. “These organized attacks make a strong case for intervention by the Government of India and the international community,” they emphasized.

The Chakma community’s appeal underlines a deepening concern over the security of the indigenous populations in the CHTs, as tensions between the Bangladesh government and minority groups continue to escalate.

Meanwhile, the Tripura Chakma Students Association along with other organizations staged a protest march in Agartala city on Saturday. The procession traversed various routes drawing attention to the ongoing violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

“For the last three years, attacks on Chakma, Adivasi people, minorities and students have been relentless in Khagrachari, Bangladesh,” stated a representative of the organization. “Minority women are being gang-raped, and every day, somewhere in Bangladesh, the Chakma and other minorities are being attacked,” he added.