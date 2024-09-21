Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Gauhati High Court Quashes Appointment Of 935 Nagaland Police Constables

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Sept 21: The Gauhati High Court has scrapped the appointment of 935 police constables in Nagaland, citing lack of advertisement for recruitment.

Justice Devashis Baruah passed the verdict on a writ petition filed by an unemployed youth in 2022, challenging the appointments made between January 2018 and October 2019.

The court directed the Nagaland government to conduct fresh selections through proper advertisements in well-circulated state newspapers.

The Nagaland government has been ordered to complete the fresh selection process within six months. Those whose appointments were set aside will remain eligible to participate in the fresh selection.

Additionally, the court allowed relaxation of the upper age limit for aspirants but maintained that basic qualifications and physical criteria must be met.

The 935 appointees may continue in service for six months or until fresh appointments are made, whichever is earlier.

