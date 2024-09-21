Manipur: Security Forces Recover Cache Of Weapons And Explosives In Churachandpur

NET Web Desk

In a series of search operations conducted on September 21 in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur’s Churachandpur district, security forces recovered a significant cache of weapons and explosives. The seized items included an improvised rocket shell, three live rocket head ammunition of various sizes, three improvised mortar devices (locally known as “pumpi”), three anti-riot stun shells, and a stun grenade.

The recovery highlights the ongoing security challenges in the region, with law enforcement agencies continuing efforts to thwart potential threats. The operations, which involved extensive area domination in both hill and valley districts, aimed to prevent the movement of dangerous materials and maintain peace in these sensitive areas.

In addition to the seizures, a police statement said that movement of 176 and 224 vehicles along National Highways NH-37 and NH-2, carrying essential items, was successfully ensured. Strict security measures are in place across vulnerable locations, and convoys are provided to safeguard the movement of vehicles in sensitive stretches.

A total of 109 Nakas (checkpoints) were set up across various districts, both in the hills and valleys of Manipur. No individuals were detained during these operations in connection with any violations, it said.