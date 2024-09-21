Manipur Violence: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Urges Communities To Lay Down Arms, Engage In Peace Talks

NET Web Desk

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju called on the people of violence-hit Manipur to lay down arms and come to the negotiation table to seek a peaceful solution. Speaking at the North East Students’ Festival, organized by NGO “My Home India,” Rijiju emphasized that the path to lasting peace lies in dialogue, not violence.

“I urge the brothers and sisters of the Kuki and Meitei communities, the Government of India is ready to make every effort, but you will have to give up arms. There can be no solution if you pick up arms,” said Mr. Rijiju, the Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs.

The northeastern state of Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 2023, following a tribal solidarity march protesting the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The conflict has claimed over 220 lives, including members of the Kuki and Meitei communities, as well as security personnel.

Rijiju, addressing the ongoing strife, stated, “Any solution can be found only through talks. Come what may, you cannot fight each other. If you talk to each other, come to the negotiation table, only then can we have lasting peace.”

Highlighting the unprecedented development in the northeast under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, Rijiju noted, “This is a golden opportunity available to all of us. In such a time, the people of Manipur have to give up violence and move ahead to find solutions through talks.”

The call for peace comes amid continuing ethnic tensions that have divided the northeastern state, as efforts to restore normalcy remain a top priority for both the state and central governments.