Meghalaya Police Arrest Surrendered HNLC Member For Extortion

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Sept 21: In a significant development, Sromwell Mawdoh (41), a former member of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), was arrested on Thursday night for his alleged role in extortion activities. Law enforcement officials apprehended Mawdoh at his home in Umpling Dongsharum, under the jurisdiction of the Rynjah police station.

Despite having surrendered to the authorities several years ago, Mawdoh reportedly continued to function as an overground operative for the HNLC, reportedly involved in collecting funds through demand notes issued by the outfit. His arrest comes in the wake of increasing scrutiny over extortion cases linked to the militant group.

Police sources revealed that Mawdoh had previously surrendered alongside former KSU leader Frederick Kharmawphlang. However, recent evidence of his involvement in illegal activities led to his detainment.

The arrest coincides with two extortion cases recently filed by the East Khasi Hills Police, targeting local businessmen in Shillong. A suo-moto case was registered at the Sadar Police Station on September 17 following a WhatsApp message that demanded money from a businessman.