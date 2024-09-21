NEHU And Raipur University Sign MoU To Enhance Academic Collaboration

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Sept 21: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University (PRSU) in Raipur have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance academic collaboration. The agreement was made during PRSU’s foundation day celebrations on September 20, with Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka in attendance.

Governor Deka emphasized the importance of partnerships in higher education, stating that collaboration is essential for effective research and learning. He noted that this MoU will foster exchanges of knowledge, culture, and resources, benefiting students and faculty from both universities.

The MoU aims to promote cooperation in academic programs, research activities, and the exchange of faculty and students. It was signed by NEHU Vice-Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla and PRSU Vice-Chancellor KN Pani.

Shukla remarked that the agreement represents a shared vision for growth in education and research, creating new opportunities for both institutions.

Key areas of collaboration include sharing expertise, developing joint curricula, and engaging in joint research projects. The partnership will allow students and faculty to experience new academic settings and enhance their educational experiences. Additionally, the universities will share libraries, laboratories, and technological resources to maximize the impact of their research and academic efforts.