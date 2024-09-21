Panic Grips at Tripura’s Gandacherra: 34-Year Old Youth’s Deadbody Recovered from Narikel Kunja, Several Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 21, 2024: A wave of panic has swept through the Gandacherra sub-division following the finding of a body in the Dumbur Reservoir at Narikel Kunja on Saturday morning. The body was identified as Johna Bru, a 34-year-old resident of the Ultachhara Bru Resettlement in the Gandacherra police station area under Dhalai district. Police have arrested several individuals in connection with the incident, which stemmed from a violent altercation between two groups of youths.

According to police sources, the events leading up to the tragic death began on Friday afternoon when five youths and a woman from Ganganagar in Dhalai district went for a walk in Narikel Kunja. The group had been drinking by the Dumbur Reservoir, ran out of alcohol leading to a fateful encounter with another group of youths.

The second group consisting of two youth, one of whom was a friend visiting from Kanchanpur was also drinking by the reservoir. The Ganganagar youths approached them offering money in exchange for alcohol. Though initially agreeing, tensions quickly escalated, and a heated argument broke out between the two parties. This argument turned violent with a brawl ensuing.

Witnesses reported that one of the youth from the Ultachhara Bru refugee camp, along with his visiting friend from Kanchanpur, fled the scene as the situation spiraled out of control. The altercation took place on Friday at around 3:30 p.m.

Concerned bystanders immediately notified the police, and officers from the Raisyabari outpost responded swiftly. Upon their arrival, the police found several individuals fleeing toward the forest, while others escaped the scene on a motorcycle. Two of the youths including the visitor from Kanchanpur were arrested by the police and taken into custody.

During questioning at the Narikel Kunja outpost, the arrested individual from Kanchanpur informed police that his friend, Johna Bru was missing. The police acting on this information launched an overnight search operation using boats to comb the surrounding area. Despite their efforts, the missing youth could not be located that night.

The family of Johna Bru, who had been anxiously awaiting news, filed a missing persons report at Raisyabari police station. Early on Saturday morning, officers from the Police department and the Divisional Disaster Management staff resumed the search. By 9:30 a.m., the deadbody of Johna Bru was found floating in the Dumbur Reservoir. His body was later transported to the police sub-division hospital’s mortuary.

As news of the incident spread, approximately 150 youths from the Ultachhara Bru refugee settlement converged on the site in a show of protest. They later surrounded Gandacherra police station, demanding to see the suspects responsible for Bru’s death. After several hours of tense negotiations, police officials and community leaders reached a resolution, and the protestors lifted their blockade. The body of Johna Bru was then returned to the refugee camp for funeral rites.

The police investigation into the incident has resulted in the arrest of several individuals involved in the brawl. Among those arrested are Manju Ram Reang (31) from New Joyram in Ganganagar and Surendra Reang (33) also of Ganganagar. Another individual Disti Joy Molsom (27) from Khasnam Para in Anandabazar, North Tripura was also arrested.

In addition, three individuals who had fled the scene on a motorcycle were arrested by Ganganagar police. They include Dasarath Reang (30) from Krishna Joy Para, Debendra Reang (35) from Ghumshing Para and Ushen Debbarma (35), a police constable from Ganganagar. A woman named Marie Reang (20) from Krishna Joy Para was also detained in connection with the incident.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to uncover more details surrounding the circumstances that led to the fatal altercation. A senior police official noted, “We are committed to thoroughly investigating this tragic event and ensuring justice for the victim’s family.”