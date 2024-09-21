Tripura Electricity Corporation Appeals for Timely Bill Payments to Avoid Service Disruptions

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 21, 2024: Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) has issued an ardent appeal to electricity consumers to pay their bills on time, following a series of protests and disruptions in the state. The corporation emphasized its commitment to providing uninterrupted power service, despite challenges posed by natural calamities, mechanical disturbances, and overloading.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that there is no load shedding in Tripura. However, interruptions may occur due to various unavoidable reasons. We urge consumers to report any issues through our 1912 service, website, Vidyutbandhu App, WhatsApp, or IVRS,” stated an official from TSECL.

Despite these efforts, Corporation has observed a troubling trend of non-payment among consumers in several areas. “It is with great sadness that we note some consumers are not paying their electricity bills despite our repeated requests. Instead, some have resorted to using illegal hook lines,” the official added.

The situation escalated on Friday in Kalsi Bazar under the Jolaibari Electricity Sub-Division. A disturbance in a distribution transformer led to a temporary power outage, prompting a group of agitated individuals to lock TSECL workers inside a call center. The workers were detained for an extended period before being released.

“Such incidents are deeply concerning. Our employees are being harassed, and our property is being destroyed. This is unacceptable,” remarked the official.

The revenue report from the Jolaibari sub-division highlights the severity of the issue. In August, only 25% of the 12,896 electricity consumers paid their bills, leaving 9,581 unpaid. Similar trends were observed in previous months, with a significant portion of consumers failing to pay their dues.

“The non-payment of bills is severely impacting our ability to carry out infrastructural reforms and modernization efforts. Services provided by GAIL, ONGC, and BSNL have come to a standstill due to unpaid bills,” the official explained.

TSECL is now appealing to all consumers for active cooperation in paying their bills and discontinuing the use of hook lines. “We need the support of all consumers to modernize electricity management and ensure uninterrupted power services. The actions of a few are causing problems for legitimate customers, which is not acceptable,” the official urged.

The Corporation reiterated its commitment to working with consumers to resolve issues and improve services. “We seek the active cooperation of all electricity consumers in Tripura to help us provide better services and maintain a reliable power supply,” the official concluded.

For further information or to report issues, consumers can contact TSECL through their website, Vidyutbandhu App, WhatsApp at 9863596081, or IVRS.