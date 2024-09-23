All Manipur Association Of Deaf And Mute Observes International Day Of Sign Language

NET Web Desk

The All Manipur Association of Deaf and Mute marked the International Day of Sign Language with an event aimed at promoting inclusivity and awareness. The event, held at the Manipur Press Club, saw the attendance of Social Welfare Minister Heikham Dingo, who made significant announcements regarding the state’s efforts to support the deaf and mute community.

In his address, Minister Dingo revealed plans to introduce a sign language news program on local news channels, ensuring that important information is accessible to everyone, regardless of their hearing abilities. Additionally, the Minister shared that the department, in collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), is working on developing a dedicated application to enhance communication for the deaf and mute community. The app is expected to be launched within this year.

Speaking at the event, Minister Dingo emphasized the importance of resilience, stating, “No one is perfect, and challenges are part of life.” He expressed hope that members of the disabled, deaf, and mute communities would continue to contribute to society with determination and strength. He further underscored the significance of the event in raising awareness about the unique struggles faced by those with speech and hearing impairments.

Minister Dingo also pledged that the Social Welfare Department, under his leadership, would work closely with the department’s Director and Deputy Director to strengthen support systems for the deaf and mute community. Social Welfare Department Deputy Director L. Dhaneshwor, social activist Rohan Philem, and several other notable attendees also graced the occasion.

The event highlighted the need for greater inclusivity and underscored the government’s commitment to supporting the rights and needs of the differently-abled population in Manipur.