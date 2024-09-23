Congress MP Akoijam Slams BJP, Asks Why Manipur Allowed To Go ‘Afghan way’

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Sept 23: Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam has vehemently criticized the Centre’s handling of the ongoing crisis in Manipur, labeling the situation a “banana republic” and drawing parallels with Afghanistan.

Akoijam questioned why the government allowed the northeastern state to deteriorate despite having 60,000 troops stationed there. “If this were happening in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, or Madhya Pradesh, would it have been allowed to linger?” he asked.

The crisis in Manipur began on May 3, 2022, with a tribal solidarity march protesting the Meitei community’s push for Scheduled Tribe status, resulting in over 220 deaths. Akoijam urged the Centre to address the state government’s issues, particularly BJP MLAs’ conflicting views on separate administration.

“The government of India is squarely responsible for the crisis,” Akoijam alleged, criticizing Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s inconsistent statements.

Akoijam expressed concerns about the breakdown of trust in state institutions, particularly security forces, and dismissed Home Minister Amit Shah’s claim that the situation was calm outside of three days of recent violence.

The MP emphasized that restoring peace and facilitating movement between communities in Manipur is complex, citing the unprecedented violence and sophisticated arms used.

“India is not a banana republic… The government of India has been allowing it,” Akoijam said, urging the Centre to assert itself “decisively and judiciously.”

The situation in Manipur remains tense, with growing calls for a robust response from the central government to ensure peace and stability in the region.