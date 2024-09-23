Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi With Traditional Assamese Bihu Dance In USA

NET Web Desk

The Indian diaspora community in the United States extended a vibrant welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a mesmerizing performance of the traditional Bihu dance of Assam at Nassau Coliseum.

The event, attended by over 25,000 registered guests, showcased the rich cultural heritage of India, highlighting the themes of community and joy that Bihu embodies.

Originating from Assam, the Bihu dance is a significant part of the state’s cultural identity, typically performed during the Bohag Bihu festival.

Sagarika Dutta Bhuyan, an Assamese NRI residing in Pennsylvania, expressed her gratitude to be part of this celebration, saying, “Performing Bihu for Prime Minister Modi is a dream come true, reminding us that no matter where we are in the world, our heritage always lives within us.”

The event reinforced the shared values of unity and diversity between India and the United States, highlighting the Indian diaspora’s invaluable contributions to the US.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the gathering, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange and community bonding.