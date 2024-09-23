Prime Minister’s Vision Prioritizes Education: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Launches ‘CM SATH’ Scheme to Empower Meritorious Students

NET Web Desk

Agartala, September 23, 2024: In a significant step towards enhancing the education system in Tripura, Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, today formally inaugurated the ‘CM SATH’ scheme at a ceremony held in the Agartala Town Hall. The Chief Minister, during his speech, emphasized the importance of education in the vision of the Prime Minister, highlighting that both the central and state governments are taking proactive measures to ensure that quality education is provided to every student in the state.

“The development of the education sector is pivotal in driving the nation forward. In alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision, the state government is undertaking several initiatives to elevate the quality of education,” said Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha. He further elaborated on the government’s commitment to improving educational infrastructure, with special emphasis on supporting the higher education journey of meritorious students.

The newly launched ‘CM SATH’ scheme, according to the Chief Minister, is designed to provide financial assistance to top-performing students, ensuring that no one’s academic aspirations are hindered by financial limitations. “The Tripura Board of Secondary Education has rolled out this initiative to help meritorious students who have excelled in their secondary and higher secondary exams. The scheme will offer financial aid to these students, allowing them to pursue higher education without interruptions due to financial constraints,” he explained.

Under the CM SATH scheme, a total of 200 students will receive financial support based on merit. “We are selecting 100 students from the secondary exam results to receive financial aid for two years, and another 100 students from the higher secondary results for three years. These students will be awarded 5,000 taka monthly,” said Chief Minister Saha.

The scheme has been structured to ensure fair and comprehensive coverage, with beneficiaries selected through district-level educational officers. “At the block level, 152 students will be selected, 12 from the Nagar Panchayat, 26 from the Municipal Council and 10 from Agartala Municipal Corporation. All beneficiaries will be identified based on merit and distributed across different areas,” he added.

Chief Minister Saha also outlined the financial commitment of the state government towards the scheme. “In the first year, 1 crore 20 lakh rupees will be allocated to the project. This will increase to 2 crore 40 lakh rupees in the second year, and by the third year, 3 crore rupees will be invested. We are taking solid steps to ensure that the next generation receives not only quality education but also adequate support to chase their dreams.”

In addition to CM SATH, the Chief Minister noted the government’s broader efforts in the education sector. “Several initiatives are already in place to raise the standards of education in the state. Our ‘Super-30’ scheme is a shining example, offering financial assistance to the top 30 students of Class 10 to prepare for competitive exams like NEET and JEE. Over 5 lakh rupees are spent annually on this project,” he said.

To strengthen a scientific mindset and enhance skills among students, the Chief Minister revealed that initiatives such as the ‘Tripura Science Talent Search Examination’ and ‘Math Talent Search Examination’ have been launched for Class IX students. The ‘Nipun Tripura’ project, which focuses on improving the basic skills of Class III students, is another highlight of the government’s education reform efforts.

Saha also praised the success of the ‘Vidya Jyoti Scheme’, which was introduced in 2022. “So far, 125 schools have been brought under the Vidyajyoti scheme, with bicycles being provided to nearly one lakh girl students who passed Class IX,” he remarked, illustrating the state’s commitment to female education.

Speaking at the event, Director of the Secondary Education Department, NC Sharma, affirmed the department’s dedication to ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent meritorious students from pursuing higher studies. “The CM-Saath scheme is a step forward in bridging the financial gap for deserving students. We aim to provide sustained support to 200 students every year,” said Sharma.

Adding to this, Director of SCERT, L Darlong, applauded the initiative and emphasized its role in empowering the youth of Tripura.

At the ceremony, two students from each of the eight districts were symbolically handed checks by Chief Minister Saha, representing half of their financial assistance under the scheme.

The launch of the CM SATH scheme marks a crucial moment in the state’s efforts to support education and promote academic excellence, ensuring that financial constraints do not stand in the way of a student’s success.