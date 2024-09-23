Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy Lauds Progress In Arunachal’s Leparada District

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Sept 23: Union Minister for Heavy Industries & Steel, HD Kumaraswamy, expressed satisfaction with the progress of central and state-sponsored schemes in Arunachal Pradesh’s Leparada district during his daylong visit to Basar on Sunday.

Kumaraswamy praised the performance of various government departments and urged officers to continue working with coordination and dedication for the district’s holistic growth and development.

Acknowledging the immense potential in Arunachal Pradesh’s horticulture and agriculture sectors, Kumaraswamy assured officials that he would advocate for additional support from the relevant ministry to guide and assist farmers.

During his visit, Kumaraswamy inspected the ICAR-KVK farm at Gori village and interacted with regional heads, scientists, and locals. He was briefed on the farm’s scientific and research activities and the benefits provided to farmers in agriculture, horticulture, poultry, and animal husbandry.

The minister also engaged with panchayat leaders, women, and village elders, sharing the center’s commitments and initiatives for the development of North Eastern states.