Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Elected Unopposed As Assam Olympic Association President

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 23: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was unanimously elected as the president of the Assam Olympic Association (AOA) during the organization’s annual general meeting on Sunday.

Sonowal’s election was uncontested, marking a significant milestone for the association.

BJP leader Lakhya Konwar was also elected as the general secretary, while Murali Dhar Chowdhury and Kabiranjan Brahma were chosen as vice presidents.

Ashok Kumar Bharali took over as the new treasurer, following the withdrawal of nominations by several ruling party MLAs at the behest of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma had advocated for the inclusion of sportspersons over politicians in the sports body, paving the way for the new appointments.

The development is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the AOA, with Sonowal’s leadership likely to boost the state’s sports infrastructure and development.

As Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sonowal’s expertise is anticipated to benefit the association.