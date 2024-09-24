Assam Police, BSF Foil Illegal Entry Attempt By Bangladeshi Nationals

NET Web Desk

In a joint operation, Assam Police and Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted an attempt by three Bangladeshi nationals to illegally enter India through the international border.

The individuals, identified as Anowar Hussain, Nashrin Sheikh, and Babli Shaikh, were stopped in their tracks thanks to heightened vigilance by Assam’s security forces aimed at curbing illegal infiltration.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the operation, stating, “Displaying alertness, @BSF_India and @assampolice managed to push back 3 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators across the International border. Good job Team!”

This success follows the apprehension of two other Bangladeshi infiltrators in separate incidents on September 22, demonstrating the state’s strong border security efforts.