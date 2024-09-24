Kuki CSOs, Student Bodies Announce Total Shutdown On September 28

NET Web Desk

Several Kuki Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and student bodies, including the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), Zomi Council, and Kuki Inpi, have announced a total curfew in Manipur on September 28, 2024. This move comes after the Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, the apex body representing the Kuki tribes, issued an urgent advisory for heightened vigilance in response to intelligence reports of a potential militant attack.

The advisory dismissed rumors that 900 Kuki militants had entered Manipur to target the Meitei population, labeling these claims as baseless and designed to incite violence. The Kuki Inpi likened the current rumors to similar false claims made in the past, which had led to tensions in the state.

“Several months ago, rumors circulated that 200 Kuki militants were preparing to attack Meitei civilians, but those claims were proven untrue,” the advisory stated. In light of the potential threat, Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and called on central forces to ensure the safety of the Kuki people.Our unity and resilience will see us through these difficult times,” the Kuki Inpi emphasized in its statement.

The ITLF, Zomi Students Federation has also declared a complete shutdown on September 28, with all educational institutions, offices, and marketplaces closed for the day.