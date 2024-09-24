Modi Govt Invests Rs 5 Lakh Crore In North Eastern States Over Last Decade: Union Minister

NET Web Desk

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, announced today that the Modi government has invested a staggering Rs 5 lakh crore in the North Eastern States through 54 Ministries over the last decade.

Addressing a press conference on the achievements of his Ministry in 100 days, Scindia informed that the budgetary allocations to the DoNER Ministry have also seen a significant increase. The budget has grown from Rs 2,332 crore in 2014 to Rs 5,892 crore, registering a growth of 152%.

Scindia highlighted the government’s commitment to developing the North Eastern Region, emphasizing the impact of this increased investment on the region’s infrastructure, economy, and quality of life.

The Minister’s announcement underscores the government’s focus on promoting growth and development in the North Eastern States, with a significant boost in funding aimed at supporting various initiatives and projects benefiting the local population.