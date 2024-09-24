Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Calls For ENPO-ENLU Meeting Amid FNT Draft Proposal

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Sept 24: Nagaland Minister for Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, yesterday stressed the need for a primary meeting between the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation (ENPO) and the Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union (ENLU).

This comes after ENPO urged the state government to comment on the draft proposal for the Frontier Naga Territory (FNT). Along acknowledged ENPO’s concerns as valid but emphasized the importance of discussing feasibility before presenting their views to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the state cabinet.

“The government is committed to inclusivity regarding the demands of the Eastern Nagas,” Along said, highlighting the importance of maintaining Nagaland’s social and traditional fabric.

Regarding the Naga Political Issue, Along commented on the Working Committee of the NNPGs’ opposition to appointing a new interlocutor.

The minister’s statement assumes significance as the state government navigates the complex issue of the FNT draft proposal and the broader Naga Political Issue.