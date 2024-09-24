NFR Collects Over Rs 34.06 Crore from Special Drives Against Ticketless Travellers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 24, 2024: N. F. Railway conducts regular intensive ticket checking drives in order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel & better services to all bonafide passengers. Keeping a constant check against ticketless and irregular travellers, drives are conducted to discourage such activities that leads to inconvenience for genuine passengers.

It can be mentioned here that during the period from April, 2024 to 22nd September, 2024, 396101nos. of cases of ticketless/irregular ticket passengers were detected leading to Rs. 34.06 Cr. earnings towards realization of fare & penalties from offenders. During the corresponding period of the previous financial year from April, 2023 to 22nd September, 2023 the fare & penalties realised was about Rs. 33.78 Cr. from 394076 nos of detected cases. Thus, in comparison with the corresponding period of last year, 0.51%more cases were detected and 0.82% higher earnings has been realised in terms of penalty and fares from offenders, during the current year.

During the month of April – August of the current 2024-25 Financial year, 03(three) surprise ticket checking drives against the unauthorised passengers were carried out with the assistance of railway magistrates to detect passengers travelling without proper journey tickets. During the drives, the magistrates prosecuted 167 persons and 161 persons found violating the Railway Act were fined. The fine imposed on these unauthorised passengers includes fares & penalty charges along with Government charges. The total amount procured out of the three checks has been Rs. 10.58 Cr. Travelling without proper ticket or beyond authorised distance may lead to levy of excess charge and fare. In case a passenger fails or refuses to pay the same on demand, he shall be in default of payment and will be prosecuted under relevant sections of The Railways Act, 1989.

N. F. Railway appeals to the general public to travel with proper & valid tickets and carry valid Identity cards in order to avoid inconvenience. Now passengers can purchase unreserved tickets from one part of the country to another through Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application on their smart phones. The UTS application can be downloaded from both android & apple app-store.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma informed this in a press communiqué on Tuesday.