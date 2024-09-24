NSS Festival 2024 Kicks Off in Agartala: CM Manik Saha Highlights Role of Youth in Nation-Building and Peace in North-East

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, September 24, 2024: The North East National Service Scheme (NSS) Festival-2024 was officially inaugurated today by Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha at the Agartala Town Hall.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister Dr Saha emphasized the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership on the North-East region, highlighting the end of extremism and the region’s integration into the national development narrative. He lauded the role of NSS and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in fostering patriotism, brotherhood, and higher consciousness among students, who are seen as vital to shaping the future of the country.

“The role of NSS and NCC in our educational curriculum is critical. They instill in students values like social service, patriotism, and a sense of brotherhood. These programs build the foundation for a life driven by higher consciousness,” Chief Minister Saha remarked during his address.

The NSS Festival, organized by the Tripura State NSS Cell in collaboration with the NSS Regional Directorate Guwahati under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will continue till September 27. The Chief Minister underscored the role of the youth in driving social change, particularly in building a drug-free, plastic-free, and pollution-free society.

“Youth form about 65 percent of India’s human resource, and they are the driving force behind the nation’s progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always believed in the power of young minds and envisions a developed India with their active participation,” said Saha. “His direct interactions with students across the country demonstrate his commitment to engaging with the future leaders of India.”

Reflecting on the Prime Minister’s focus on the North-East, the Chief Minister acknowledged the remarkable strides made in the region under Modi’s leadership. “After Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister, a new dimension was added to the economic and overall development of the North-Eastern states. He fondly calls this region the ‘Ashtalakshmi’ of India,” said Saha. He highlighted the success of the ‘HIRA’ initiative—focused on highways, internet, railways, and airways—which has brought significant improvements to education, healthcare, and communication infrastructure in the region, including Tripura.

“The North-East was neglected for decades, but today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the region is linked to the mainstream of national development,” the Chief Minister added. He noted that peace was the foundation for this progress, with 12 peace accords being signed in the region, including three in Tripura.

Speaking about the festival’s significance, Saha stressed that it would foster stronger relationships among the North-Eastern states and promote a sense of unity. “This festival will not only celebrate youth talent but also strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and unity across the North-East.”

The event was also attended by Tripura’s Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, who emphasized the region’s potential for self-reliance based on its abundant natural resources. “North-Eastern states have immense natural resources, and I believe the youth will be at the forefront of turning these resources into sustainable economic growth,” said Roy.

Dr. PK Chakraborty, Secretary of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, and Jangjilong, Regional Director of the NSS Regional Directorate, Guwahati, also spoke at the event. SB Nath, Director of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, delivered the welcome speech.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Saha presented a draft of Rs. 2,11,887, collected by NSS volunteers for the welfare of soldiers and their families, to Dr. (Major) Kakali Dhar, Deputy Director of the Soldier Welfare Directorate. The event also saw the recognition of outstanding NSS program officers and volunteers, as well as the unveiling of a commemorative souvenir.

As the festival continues, it is expected to highlight the strength of the youth in promoting peace, development, and social harmony across the North-East, a vision that has become central to the Prime Minister’s mission for the region’s future.