Sikkim Government Holds Stakeholder Meet To Boost Hospitality Sector

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Sept 24: The Commercial Taxes Division of the Finance Department convened a stakeholder meeting with hoteliers at Chintan Bhawan to discuss ways to enhance the hospitality sector.

Minister GT Dhungel emphasized the importance of a conducive tax environment for the sector’s growth, while Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia highlighted its significant contribution to Sikkim’s economy.

Secretary M T Sherpa stressed the need for GST compliance and prohibiting subletting of Trade Licenses. Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Manoj Rai presented measures to streamline tax processes, including revenue generation through fees for hotel lease deeds and agreements.

Rai also announced plans to introduce software for uploading guest data and a user-friendly app for permits to visit popular tourist spots. Regulatory measures, such as licenses only being issued to physical persons or legal entities and strict enforcement of subletting restrictions, were also discussed.

Chartered Accountant Mishel Chandak presented the Revenue Sharing Model, which allows parties to share profits and losses, fostering collaboration and risk-sharing between business partners.

The meeting aimed to create a transparent, accountable, and business-friendly environment, making Sikkim an attractive destination for tourists and investors.