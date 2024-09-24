Sikkim: Governor Om Prakash Mathur Concludes 3-Day Visit To Flood-Hit Mangan

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Sept 24: Governor Om Prakash Mathur wrapped up his three-day visit to Mangan, assessing the damage caused by recent floods in the region.

Mathur visited a rabbit farm in Munsithang, meeting with the farm owner and promising assistance. He then reviewed the Border Roads Organisation’s (BRO) road restoration work at Munsithang and Rangma Range stretches, urging them to expedite the process.

The Governor expressed gratitude to labourers and workers contributing to the restoration efforts, acknowledging their hard work and dedication.

Accompanying Mathur were DC Mangan Anant Jain, Additional Secretary Raj Bhawan Khemraj Bhattrai, SDM Chungthang Arun Chettri, ACF Chungthang Norden Zangpo Bhutia, and Colonel AK Dixit, Commander of 758 BRTF.

The visit comes as part of the larger relief efforts in Sikkim, with the Centre approving Rs 44.8 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund for flood-affected areas.