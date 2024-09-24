Tiger Spotted In Arunachal’s Namdapha National Park After Over A Year

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, September 24: A camera trap in the Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve (NNP&TR) has captured an image of a tiger, marking a significant sighting after over a year.

According to park officials, the tiger was photographed in August in the core area of the reserve. This sighting follows a previous spotting by a park staffer in April along the Miao-Vijaynagar road, although no camera evidence was obtained at that time.

This year’s tiger sightings are a testament to the park’s thriving biodiversity and conservation efforts. In 2023, camera traps captured images of tigers twice within the reserve.

NNP&TR Director VK Jawal expressed delight at the recent sighting, stating, “This exciting development underscores the tireless conservation efforts in the region and highlights the unique ecosystem’s biodiversity.”

Jawal emphasized the significance of camera trap images in monitoring the tiger population and reinforcing the park’s commitment to preserving natural habitats.

“The dedicated NNP&TR team continues to track the health and population of this majestic species as part of ongoing conservation initiatives,” he added.

Jawal extended gratitude to residents of fringe villages for their active support in protecting vital ecosystems and wildlife.