Tripura CM Manik Saha Announces New Rubber Park In Santirbazar

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Sept 24: During the Tripura Rubber Conclave-2024 in Agartala, Chief Minister Manik Saha announced plans to create a new rubber park in Santirbazar, located in South Tripura District. This new park aims to support the state’s industrial growth and enhance its position as the second-largest rubber producer in India, contributing 9% of the country’s rubber output. The park will complement the existing facility in Bodhjungnagar.

The conclave highlighted Tripura’s high-quality rubber and the potential for various industries, particularly in rubber wood furniture manufacturing, which is increasingly popular in local and export markets. To promote the state’s industrial opportunities, Chief Minister Saha also introduced a booklet titled “Transforming Tripura: The Land of Opportunities.”

The event featured presentations from successful rubber industry entrepreneurs and discussions on the sector’s future. The state government is encouraging investment in rubber, bamboo, and food processing industries, and is developing specialized industrial areas.

Attendees included Industry and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma and Chief Secretary JK Sinha, emphasizing the government’s commitment to using Tripura’s natural resources for economic growth.