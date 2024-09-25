16th Finance Commission Arrives In Assam For 4-Day Visit

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Sept 25: A team from the 16th Finance Commission, led by Dr. Arvind Panagariya, arrived in Assam on Wednesday for a four-day visit to review and discuss monetary issues with state leaders.

The team, comprising commission members and their families, paid their respects at the Kamakhya temple and visited the State Cancer Institute at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

On Thursday, they are scheduled to meet with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his cabinet, and senior officials. The panel will also engage with various political parties, local bodies, councils, and industries, and hold a press conference.

Their itinerary includes a visit to Kaziranga National Park, set to reopen on October 1, and Tata’s semiconductor unit site at Jagiroad on their third day. They will then head to Shillong.

The Finance Commission, established by the President, recommends the distribution of tax revenues between the Centre and states. Their recommendations are expected by October 31, 2025.

Dr. Panagariya, a renowned economist and former Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog, leads the 16th Finance Commission.