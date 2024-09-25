BJP Manipur Pradesh Commemorates 108th Birth Anniversary Of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya

NET Web Desk

The BJP Manipur Pradesh today solemnly observed the 108th birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, a key ideological figure within the party, at Thambal Sanglen, the state party headquarters in Imphal. The event drew several prominent Karyakartas and office bearers who gathered to pay homage to the late leader.

Leading the commemorative ceremony was Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, joined by BJP Manipur Pradesh President A. Sharda Devi, Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, Social Welfare Minister H. Dingo, BJP Manipur Vice President Nimbus, and state general secretary K. Sharatkumar, along with other senior leaders. The dignitaries offered floral tributes to a portrait of Pandit Upadhyaya as a mark of respect.

In his address, Chief Minister Biren Singh emphasized the importance of Upadhyaya’s philosophy of Integral Humanism, noting how it continues to guide the BJP in addressing socio-economic issues and promoting holistic development across the country. He underscored the relevance of Upadhyaya’s vision in the present day, particularly his focus on uplifting the poor and marginalized sections of society through self-reliance.

“His vision of a self-sufficient, inclusive India is something we strive to achieve, especially in states like Manipur, where inclusive development is crucial for long-term peace and progress,” said the Chief Minister during his speech. The event concluded with leaders reaffirming their commitment to Upadhyaya’s ideals and the BJP’s dedication to driving sustainable development in the region.