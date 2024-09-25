Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mizoram Police Officer Suspended For Allegedly Assaulting Doctors In Aizawl

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Mizoram, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Sept 25: A police officer in Mizoram has been suspended for allegedly assaulting two doctors and their friend on September 21. The officer, Sailianpuia Sailo, was stationed at the Sairang police station near Aizawl.

Reports indicate that Sailo, along with five other individuals, attacked the doctors as they were returning home from work at a church-run hospital in Aizawl. The group forcibly pulled the victims from their vehicle and physically assaulted them. The two doctors sustained serious injuries, while their friend suffered minor injuries.

Following a complaint from one of the victims, police arrested the six individuals on Monday. However, they were released on bail shortly after. The Mizoram unit of the Indian Medical Association has demanded a formal inquiry into the incident and strict punishment for those involved.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News