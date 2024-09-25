Mizoram Police Officer Suspended For Allegedly Assaulting Doctors In Aizawl

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Sept 25: A police officer in Mizoram has been suspended for allegedly assaulting two doctors and their friend on September 21. The officer, Sailianpuia Sailo, was stationed at the Sairang police station near Aizawl.

Reports indicate that Sailo, along with five other individuals, attacked the doctors as they were returning home from work at a church-run hospital in Aizawl. The group forcibly pulled the victims from their vehicle and physically assaulted them. The two doctors sustained serious injuries, while their friend suffered minor injuries.

Following a complaint from one of the victims, police arrested the six individuals on Monday. However, they were released on bail shortly after. The Mizoram unit of the Indian Medical Association has demanded a formal inquiry into the incident and strict punishment for those involved.